Chinese teens ordered to pay nearly $400k in damages for urinating in Haidilao hotpot

Two teenagers who were detained after urinating into a hotpot at a Haidilao outlet in China in February this year have been ordered to pay 2.2 million yuan (S$395,000) in damages.

China state publication People's Daily reported on Sept 12 that the Huangpu District People's Court of Shanghai have ordered the two 17-year-old boys, identified as Tang and Wu, and their parents to issue public apologies to the company in designated newspapers in addition to the compensation.

The court found that the teens' parents had "failed to fulfil their duty of guardianship" and ordered them to be liable for the compensation.

The compensation comprised of 130,000 yuan for tableware losses and cleaning expenses, 2 million yuan for reputation damages and 70,000 yuan in legal fees.

On Feb 27, Wu published a social media reel of him and Tang urinating into a hotpot in a Haidilao outlet in Shanghai after dining in one of their private rooms on Feb 24.

Haidilao commented in the video on March 6, stating that they have reported to the local authorities to find its source.

They apologised in a Weibo post on March 12, sharing that all tableware in the outlet will be destroyed and replaced and the outlet will be deeply sanitised.

They also offered full refund and a cash compensation 10 times their bill to over 4,000 diners who visited the branch between Feb 14 and March 8.

