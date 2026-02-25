Toddler in China injures tongue after firecracker mistaken for candy explodes in mouth

A toddler in Guangdong, China was injured after she mistook a firecracker for candy and it exploded in the child's mouth on Feb 21.

In a video circulating online, a mother is seen playing with her child in an open space before standing up and heading back into the house.

A few seconds later, the child puts the firecracker into their mouth and it explodes with a loud "pop" sound, startling the child and mother, who immediately runs back outside.

The mother said she had taught her child to throw the firecracker on the ground and didn't think they would mistake it for candy and put it in their mouth, reported HK01.

Fortunately, the injury was not serious.

The incident sparked online debate with many netizens questioning the mother's parenting abilities and lack of supervision.

Others pointed out that young children may have difficulty distinguishing between the two, especially since many firecrakers resemble candy in shape and colour.

