Chinese training fighter jet pilot parachutes to safety after crash, PLA Navy says

A Chinese military aircraft flies in Chengdu, Sichuan, China, in this screengrab taken from a social media video released on Dec 26, 2024.
PHOTO: Social media via Reuters
PUBLISHED ONMarch 16, 2025 3:40 AM

SHANGHAI/BEIJING - The pilot of a Chinese training fighter parachuted to safety after the plane crashed in southern Hainan province on Saturday (March 15) afternoon, according to the People's Liberation Army Navy.

There were no casualties at the site of the crash, according to a statement from the southern theatre command of the PLA Navy.

ALSO READ: Pilots parachute to safety in Vietnam military plane crash

