Chinese training fighter jet pilot parachutes to safety after crash, PLA Navy says
PHOTO: Social media via Reuters
SHANGHAI/BEIJING - The pilot of a Chinese training fighter parachuted to safety after the plane crashed in southern Hainan province on Saturday (March 15) afternoon, according to the People's Liberation Army Navy.
There were no casualties at the site of the crash, according to a statement from the southern theatre command of the PLA Navy.
ALSO READ: Pilots parachute to safety in Vietnam military plane crash