Chinese woman, 24, proposes to boyfriend with house deed and BMW keys

Kimberly Anne Lim
Kimberly Anne Lim
One woman in China recently turned the tables on social conventions when she proposed to her boyfriend. And she did it in style — with the deed to a house and keys to a BMW.

The romantic surprise took place on the couple's one-year anniversary, Dec 11, at a cultural exhibition in Henan, according to media reports.

Xiaojing, 24, had hatched a plan to propose to her boyfriend, Xiaoke, at the very same place where he had first asked her out.

On the big day, Xiaojing told Xiaoke that she needed him to pick something up for her at the exhibition hall.

Unbeknownst to him, she had arranged for the place to be decorated with balloons and was waiting there in a bridal gown.

"I prepared all of this. There's a car and a house deed here," Xiaojing said as she presented a bouquet of flowers to Xiaoke. "It doesn't matter if you have them or not, I still want to be with you. Will you marry me?"

"This is so unexpected. Yes, I will," Xiaoke replied, still in shock.

PHOTO: YouTube/微博热点视频

Explaining her decision to propose, Xiaojing, who works in the design field, told reporters, "He's usually the one taking care of me and making sacrifices for me. I really want to do something for him."

A romantic at heart, she also wanted to create a special memory for both of them. 

Her family had helped with the surprise proposal as well by sponsoring the house and car, Xiaojing confessed.

But she says money isn't important to her.

"What I want — more than material goods — is love. I don't think that it always has to be the man in the relationship providing [a house and car]. More than that, I want him to be devoted and caring after our marriage."

