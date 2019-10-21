Chinese woman hulks out because someone bumped into her

PHOTO: Screengrab from Facebook/We are Malaysians
Bryan Lim
Bryan Lim
AsiaOne

All it took was a bump for this Chinese woman to see red and beat the living daylights out of the unlucky person who knocked into her.

In a harrowing video posted on Facebook group We are Malaysians, a woman can be seen savagely beating another woman in a bubble tea shop in China.

The reason? She was angered by the fact that the other woman bumped into her handbag.

From the video, a woman in blue (the assailant) can be seen standing at the counter attempting to order food when another woman, dressed in a pink jacket, walked towards the counter staff and hit her handbag. It's unclear from the video if the act was intentional.

The woman glanced up at this time but turned away as the other lady continued to settle her bill. Suddenly, the assailant slammed something on the counter, glared at the lady who bumped into her and forcefully pushed her down on the floor.

While laying on the ground, the lady can be heard asking "What's wrong with you?", and tried to get up before the assailant kicked her back down.

The assailant then collected her belongings, grabbed what appeared to be a wooden board and threw it towards the victim before walking away.

As the victim stood up and retrieved her phone from the ground, the attacker suddenly turned around, reached out to hold the victim's arm and slapped her. Both parties struggled briefly before the attacker threw the victim towards a table, where she slammed into a chair before laying prone on the ground.

PHOTO: Screengrab from Facebook/We are Malaysians

The attacker then stomped on the victim once, took a black container from a nearby table and threw it towards the victim before exiting the cafe.

According to the video's timestamp, the incident seemed to have taken place last Wednesday (Oct 16).

As the Facebook video was accompanied by the caption "Please queue up", netizens mistakenly assumed that the attacker lashed out because the victim had jumped the queue.

However, according to Chinese media, the authorities confirmed via Weibo that the assault was triggered because the victim bumped into the attacker.

A police report was made by the victim and the assailant has been arrested and will be detained for 15 days.

bryanlim@asiaone.com

More about
Social media viral videos assault

TRENDING

Wing chun &#039;master&#039; Ding Hao taunts Chinese MMA fighter; gets knocked out in 72 seconds
Wing chun 'master' Ding Hao taunts Chinese MMA fighter; gets knocked out in 72 seconds
Man vs machine: Commuter kicks and punches bus for leaving him behind
Man vs machine: Commuter kicks and punches bus for leaving him behind
&#039;Her condition didn&#039;t look very bad&#039;: Pastor reveals regrets after Sulli&#039;s death
'Her condition didn't look very bad': Pastor reveals regrets after Sulli's death
Chinese woman hulks out because someone bumped into her
Chinese woman hulks out because someone bumped into her
Actress Meixin goes from crying every day to starring alongside Elvin Ng
Actress Meixin goes from crying every day to starring alongside Elvin Ng
SharingIsCaring: Secret Telegram group circulating pictures of schoolgirls on MRT
SharingIsCaring: Secret Telegram group circulating pictures of schoolgirls on MRT
Father lets baby sit on floor near MRT doors, allegedly tells concerned bystander it&#039;s not his problem
Father lets baby sit on floor near MRT doors, allegedly tells concerned bystander it's not his problem
&quot;He needs to apologise first!&quot; Jesseca Liu &amp; Jade Seah on managing relationships
"He needs to apologise first!" Jesseca Liu & Jade Seah on managing relationships
Lorry driver brandishes wooden plank after allegedly challenging man to a fight in Tampines
Lorry driver brandishes wooden plank after allegedly challenging man to a fight in Tampines
Woman caught in Malaysia trying to smuggle heroin in durians
Woman caught in Malaysia trying to smuggle heroin in durians
Security guard attacked for clamping illegally parked car in KL
Security guard attacked for clamping illegally parked car in KL
Boyz singer Steven Cheung settles debt after he shocked girlfriend by marrying another woman
Boyz singer Steven Cheung settles debt after he shocked girlfriend by marrying another woman

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Here are signs that you (or your boyfriend) have borderline personality disorder
Here are signs that you (or your boyfriend) have borderline personality disorder
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB &amp; BTO living rooms that are far from boring
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB & BTO living rooms that are far from boring
The most expensive hotel stay in Singapore costs $684 per night - and that&#039;s just for the cheapest room
The most expensive hotel stay in Singapore costs $684 per night - and that's just for the cheapest room
8 delicious and cheap dim sum restaurants to try in JB
8 delicious and cheap dim sum restaurants to try in JB

Home Works

4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan
House tour: A patchwork of styles create a distinct look in this Boon Lay flat
House tour: A patchwork of styles create a distinct look in this Boon Lay flat
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB &amp; BTO living rooms that are far from boring
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB & BTO living rooms that are far from boring

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;Crazy uncle&#039; spotted driving car along East Coast Park cycling path
'Crazy uncle' spotted driving car along East Coast Park cycling path
Li Ronghao laments he&#039;s old, but his concert fans tell a different story
Li Ronghao laments he's old, but his concert fans tell a different story
Gojek driver allegedly forces 11-year-old out of car at night for having a pet bird with her
Gojek driver allegedly kicks 11-year-old out of car for having a pet bird with her
Girl in Taiwan gets infected with HFMD, mum takes her out on holiday anyway
Girl in Taiwan gets infected with HFMD, mum takes her out on holiday anyway

SERVICES