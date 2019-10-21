Chinese woman hulks out because someone bumped into her

All it took was a bump for this Chinese woman to see red and beat the living daylights out of the unlucky person who knocked into her.

In a harrowing video posted on Facebook group We are Malaysians, a woman can be seen savagely beating another woman in a bubble tea shop in China.

The reason? She was angered by the fact that the other woman bumped into her handbag.

From the video, a woman in blue (the assailant) can be seen standing at the counter attempting to order food when another woman, dressed in a pink jacket, walked towards the counter staff and hit her handbag. It's unclear from the video if the act was intentional.

The woman glanced up at this time but turned away as the other lady continued to settle her bill. Suddenly, the assailant slammed something on the counter, glared at the lady who bumped into her and forcefully pushed her down on the floor.

While laying on the ground, the lady can be heard asking "What's wrong with you?", and tried to get up before the assailant kicked her back down.

The assailant then collected her belongings, grabbed what appeared to be a wooden board and threw it towards the victim before walking away.

As the victim stood up and retrieved her phone from the ground, the attacker suddenly turned around, reached out to hold the victim's arm and slapped her. Both parties struggled briefly before the attacker threw the victim towards a table, where she slammed into a chair before laying prone on the ground.

The attacker then stomped on the victim once, took a black container from a nearby table and threw it towards the victim before exiting the cafe.

According to the video's timestamp, the incident seemed to have taken place last Wednesday (Oct 16).

As the Facebook video was accompanied by the caption "Please queue up", netizens mistakenly assumed that the attacker lashed out because the victim had jumped the queue.

However, according to Chinese media, the authorities confirmed via Weibo that the assault was triggered because the victim bumped into the attacker.

A police report was made by the victim and the assailant has been arrested and will be detained for 15 days.

