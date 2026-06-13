Chinese woman reunites with family 22 years after running away as child

A woman in China has been reunited with her birth family 22 years after running away from home.

Liu Xiuhong, now 31, came from a rural family in Ganzhou, Jiangxi province, and was living in Jieyang City, Guangdong, with her migrant worker parents at the time of her disappearance, reported Hong Kong publication South China Morning Post.

According to Henan Television, Liu was playing at a friend's house on March 19, 2004, when she accidentally broke a bottle of shower gel costing 10 yuan (S$2) and fled, fearing punishment when she returned home.

The nine-year-old got lost near a vegetable market in Jieyang City and was found by her adoptive father in the evening, who took her to his home.

Her birth parents' appeals to find their missing daughter was broadcast on a Jieyang news station for three days in vain.

According to HK01, Liu was reunited with her parents using a DNA match through the help of Baby Come Home, a charity organisation that helps reunite missing and adopted Chinese children with their birth families.

Henan Television's coverage shows Liu being welcomed to her family home in Jiangxi with banners, flowers and firecrackers.

The reunion showed both her mother apologising for failing to protect her, and Liu for running away, amid tears.

Later, Liu was given a feast to mark her return.

Despite the tearjerker, netizens remain conflicted about the situation.

"Nine years old, and the adoptive father doesn't call the police?" a comment read, while others considered it tantamount to kidnapping.

A response suggested that it was possible they contacted the police, but the lack of internet connectivity in 2004 made it hard for them to find her family.

Others were suspicious of Liu's birth family, wondering if she was being mistreated at home to take such a drastic measure.

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drimac@asiaone.com