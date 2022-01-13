Cleaners get nasty surprise after Chinese man holes up in hotel room for more than a month

Cleaners at a hotel in Guizhou, China, were mortified when they entered a young man's room after he had cooped himself inside for more than a month.

The man, who is estimated to be in his 20s, was finally forced out of the room last Sunday (Jan 9), after his repeated refusals to allow the hotel's housekeepers to tidy up the room, reported Chinese media.

He only complied after the hotel threatened to make him pay extra charges.

The three cleaners tasked to clean up after the young man entered the room to find piles of empty food containers, water bottles and toilet paper strewn all over.

One of them also vomited because of the foul stench that emitted from the room.

A staff member told reporters that the young man did not leave the room throughout his stay as he spent his days gaming.

He would order food delivery and also request that the hotel provide him with two bottles of water every day.

"He would agree to let the cleaners in over the phone, but every time we delivered water to his room, he opened the door slightly to receive the water, then close the door," the hotel's manager said.

She also remarked that the room deposit of 100 to 200 yuan (S$21 to $42) was not enough to cover the costs of the damage the young man incurred.

"We're worried that something would happen to the guests if they remain in their rooms for too long. The man apologised for causing trouble. He seemed normal so we did not think of calling the police. We also told him that he has to allow our staff to clean the room or pay a compensation fee."

The young man has since been moved to another room in the hotel.

Singapore has also had her fair share of inconsiderate hotel guests.

In February last year, a disgruntled netizen made a post on Complaint Singapore's Facebook group sharing her mother's experience cleaning up trashed hotel rooms, which she claimed were a frequent occurrence.

She urged hotel guests to be more considerate towards housekeepers by properly disposing their trash and keeping the rooms mess-free.

claudiatan@asiaone.com