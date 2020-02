BEIJING - China's Foreign Ministry said that 27 foreigners in the country have been confirmed infected with the new coronavirus as of Monday morning (Feb 10), and two had died.

An American died on Feb 6 and a Japanese died on Feb 8, ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a daily news briefing in Beijing.

Three of the cases have been discharged, he added.

