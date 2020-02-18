Coronavirus: China's death toll passes 1,800 as Hubei province reports 93 new deaths

WUHAN - The death toll from China's coronavirus epidemic jumped past 1,800 on Tuesday (Feb 18) after 93 more people died in Hubei province, the hard-hit epicentre of the outbreak.

In its daily update, the province's health commission also reported 1,807 new cases, a decline on the number of new cases reported on Monday.

The latest toll brings the number of deaths in Hubei to 1,789 as of Monday, the commission said on its website on Tuesday.

Most of the new deaths on Monday were in Hubei’s provincial capital of Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have originated. Wuhan reported 72 new deaths, down from 76 on Sunday. A total of 1,381 people in Wuhan have now died from the virus. New confirmed cases in Wuhan stood at 1,600, down from 1,690 on Sunday.

The new cases mean more than 72,300 people have now been affected across the country. Tuesday’s jump in the death toll was also lower than the increase reported on Monday, bringing the national number of deaths to 1,863.

Outside of hardest-hit Hubei, which has been effectively locked down to try to contain the virus, the number of new cases has been slowing and China’s national health authority has said this is a sign the outbreak is under control.

However, World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the trend “must be interpreted very cautiously”.