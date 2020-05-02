Coronavirus: China's death toll rises to 490, number of infections exceed 24,300

BEIJING - The number of confirmed deaths from China’s coronavirus outbreak rose to at least 490, after authorities in Hubei province reported 65 new fatalities on Wednesday (Feb 5).

In its daily update, figures from the health commission in Hubei, which has been hit hardest by the virus, also showed a jump in confirmed infections with 3,156 new cases, taking the total in the province to 16,678. The death toll in the province is now 479.

That puts the national total at more than 24,324, based on numbers previously issued by the central government.

In Hubei's capital city of Wuhan, where the virus first originated, a total of 362 people have now died from the virus.New confirmed cases in Wuhan surged by 1,967 on Tuesday, up from 1,242 on Monday.

The city is converting an additional eight buildings, including gymnasiums, exhibition centres and sports centres, into hospitals, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

The latest announcement adds to plans revealed earlier this week to convert three other venues into hospitals.

Once all 11 buildings are converted, a process that is expected to be completed later on Wednesday, they will be able to accommodate 10,000 patients.

A specially constructed hospital in Wuhan, designed with 1,000 beds, opened to patients on Monday, while the building of a second hospital, with 1,600 beds, is also scheduled to be completed on Wednesday.