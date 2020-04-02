Coronavirus death toll rises to 425, total number of cases in China exceeds 20,000

BEIJING - The number of confirmed deaths from the coronavirus outbreak spiked to 425, after authorities in China's Hubei province reported 64 new fatalities on Tuesday (Feb 4).

In its daily update, figures from the health commission in Hubei, which has been hit hardest by the virus, also showed a sharp increase in confirmed infections with 2,345 new cases.

Across China, there were 3,235 new confirmed infections on Monday, bringing the total number so far to 20,438.

The updates take the number of deaths in Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, to 414 as of Monday. The total number of infections in the province has risen to 13,522.

New confirmed cases in Wuhan, Hubei's capital city, surged by 1,242 on Monday. With Wuhan and some other Chinese cities in virtual lockdown, travel severely restricted and China facing increasing international isolation, fears of wider economic disruption are growing.

The Chinese government has said it “urgently” needs surgical masks, protective suits, and safety goggles as it battles to control the outbreak.