Coronavirus death toll rises to 425, total number of cases in China exceeds 20,000

A worker takes the body temperature measurement of a man at the entrance to a residential compound following an outbreak of the new coronavirus in Wuhan, on Feb 1. 2020.
PHOTO: Reuters
AFP and Reuters

BEIJING - The number of confirmed deaths from the coronavirus outbreak spiked to 425, after authorities in China's Hubei province reported 64 new fatalities on Tuesday (Feb 4). 

In its daily update, figures from the health commission in Hubei, which has been hit hardest by the virus, also showed a sharp increase in confirmed infections with 2,345 new cases.

Across China, there were 3,235 new confirmed infections on Monday, bringing the total number so far to 20,438.

The updates take the number of deaths in Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, to 414 as of Monday. The total number of infections in the province has risen to 13,522.

New confirmed cases in Wuhan, Hubei's capital city, surged by 1,242 on Monday.  With Wuhan and some other Chinese cities in virtual lockdown, travel severely restricted and China facing increasing international isolation, fears of wider economic disruption are growing.

The Chinese government has said it “urgently” needs surgical masks, protective suits, and safety goggles as it battles to control the outbreak.

Meanwhile, China has agreed to allow US health experts into the country as part of a World Health Organisation (WHO) effort to help fight the fast-spreading coronavirus, even as it accused the United States on Monday of whipping up panic over the disease with travel restrictions and evacuations.  

“China has accepted the United States’ offer to incorporate a group of experts into a World Health Organization mission to China to learn more about and combat the virus,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said.

China accused the United States of spreading fear by pulling its citizens out and restricting travel. 

"Washington has unceasingly manufactured and spread panic,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters, noting that the WHO had advised against trade and travel curbs. 

“It is precisely developed countries like the United States with strong epidemic prevention capabilities and facilities that have taken the lead in imposing excessive restrictions contrary to WHO recommendations,” she said.

The WHO last week declared the flu-like virus a global emergency. It has spread to 23 other countries and regions. The Philippines has reported one death from the coronavirus, the first outside of China. 

Airlines around the world have stopped flights to parts of China. A suspension by the United Arab Emirates on Monday will affect the Gulf airlines Etihad and Emirates.  

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

Coronavirus: Landlords who evict tenants on home quarantine, leave of absence or based on nationality may be barred from renting out flats
Selina Jen celebrates CNY with family trip but ends up in tears instead
What happens to your CPF grant monies when you sell your house?
NParks looking into cause of hundreds of dead fish washed up at Pasir Ris Park
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
Li Chun on Feb 4 - When is the best date &amp; time to deposit money?
Never pour these 10 things down your drain if you want to avoid a clogged sink
Major aviation summit on eve of Singapore Airshow cancelled on coronavirus fears
2 men arrested for theft at ARC, believed to be members of lion dance troupe
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
Jeanette Aw &#039;safe&#039; in Beijing, says friends sent over masks and hand sanitisers
This made my day: Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
45 fantabulastic and free things to do in Singapore
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival &amp; more
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
Tips on caring for wood furniture
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
