Coronavirus: Death toll from Wuhan outbreak rises to 560

PHOTO: Reuters
AFP and Reuters

BEIJING/SHANGHAI - The number of confirmed fatalities from China’s coronavirus outbreak rose to more than 560 after another 73 people on the mainland died on Wednesday from the outbreak, the country’s health authority said on Thursday (Feb 6).

The National Health Commission said another 3,694 coronavirus cases were reported throughout the country on Wednesday, bringing the total to 28,018.

Earlier on Thursday, authorities in hardest-hit Hubei province reported 70 new deaths. The city of Wuhan, which has been the epicentre of the outbreak, is located in Hubei province. 

In its daily update, the health commission in Hubei also confirmed another 2,987 new cases, with the total number of cases in the province at 19,665. 

Hubei in central China has been in virtual lockdown for nearly two weeks, with its train stations and airports shut and its roads sealed off.

The coronavirus was first identified in Wuhan, its provincial capital, and is believed to have originated at a seafood market in the city.

The number of deaths on Wednesday was higher than the 65 reported on the previous day, though the number of new cases fell slightly from 3,156.

The province’s healthcare infrastructure has come under heavy pressure as a result of the epidemic.

The commission said as many as 14,314 people were still undergoing treatment on Wednesday, with 2,328 still in a serious condition.

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

