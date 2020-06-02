Coronavirus: Hong Kong to quarantine travellers from mainland China, close cruise terminals

HONG KONG - Thousands of passengers and crew on two cruise ships in Asian waters were placed in quarantine for China’s coronavirus on Wednesday (Feb 5) as airlines, car manufacturers and other global companies counted the cost of the fast-spreading outbreak.

Hong Kong will close two cruise terminals and put anyone coming from mainland China into compulsory quarantine for 14 days, its leader Carrie Lam said on Wednesday.

The Hong Kong government will allocate HK$10 billion (S$1.7 billion) to fighting the spread of the virus, she added.

China said another 65 people had died as of Tuesday, the highest daily total yet, taking the overall toll on the mainland to 490, most in and around the locked-down central city of Wuhan, where the new virus emerged late last year.

There have been two deaths outside mainland China – in the Philippines and Hong Kong – both following visits to Wuhan.

The virus had disrupted air travel, with more than two dozen airlines suspending or restricting flights to China and several countries, including the United States, banning the entry of anyone who has been in China over the previous two weeks.

Taiwan banned the entry of mainland residents from Thursday.

The disruption spread to cruise ships this week, with about 3,700 people facing at least two weeks cut off aboard a liner anchored off Japan after health officials confirmed 10 passengers had tested positive for the virus.

Passengers on the Diamond Princess posted pictures online of officials in masks and gowns conducting health checks and an empty deck. “This is not a good situation,” British passenger David Abel said in a video shot in his cabin and posted to Facebook.

In Hong Kong, 3,600 passengers and crew were confined to their ship docked in the city for tests after three people on board had tested positive earlier.