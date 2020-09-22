Dad in China gets all kan cheong after his baby 'disappears' from stroller

One of the most frightening things that can happen to a parent is realising that his/her child has gone missing.

In a report on Sept 12, this appeared to be the case for one father in China who went into total kan cheong (nervous) mode after realising his baby had ‘disappeared’ from the stroller.

From the clip, the dad was seen engrossed while using his phone in one hand, and rolling an empty stroller back and forth with his other hand.

It was only when the man turned his attention back to his baby — whom he thought was in the stroller — did he get a shock.

Unaware that his child was right under his nose the entire time, the dad anxiously looked around his surroundings in search of his child.

It took some moments before the dad finally noticed that his baby was strapped in the baby carrier in front of his chest.

He then gave his baby a few reassuring pats, though we reckon that he was relieved after going through such a scare.

The video captured the attention of many netizens and have gone viral with over 1.3 million views as of the time of writing.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

While it was just a false alarm for this dad who realised his baby was safe and sound, the incident is a reminder for all parents to stay alert especially when watching over their children.

“Turns out not only mothers have a mummy-brain (read: post-natal forgetfulness),” one netizen joked.

“Really can’t let the dad bring the baby out,” said another.

At some point in our lives, some, if not many of us have found ourselves in similar situations (e.g. thinking we have lost our phones only to realise that we have been holding it all along).

But when a baby's at stake, one should never underestimate the importance of staying alert at all times.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.