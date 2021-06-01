Daily roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu— and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu
A 41-year-old man in China's eastern province of Jiangsu has been confirmed as the first human case of infection with the H10N3 strain of bird flu...
2. 'Let it go': Video of man reeling in endangered eagle ray at East Coast Park sparks concern
A photo taken after the catch showed two men dragging the dead eagle ray along a pavement at the jetty...
3. Is upsizing your Mr Coconut drink worth it? This TikTok user might have the answer
A quick glance at their menu shows that it costs $1 to upsize your drink...
4. Yao Wenlong forced to temporarily close restaurant in JB after Malaysia's MCO 3.0
Yao Wenlong admitted that business has dropped by 90 per cent due to the movement control order and it's hard to sustain it...
