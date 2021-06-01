Daily roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu— and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu

A 41-year-old man in China's eastern province of Jiangsu has been confirmed as the first human case of infection with the H10N3 strain of bird flu... » READ MORE

2. 'Let it go': Video of man reeling in endangered eagle ray at East Coast Park sparks concern

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Raymond Khoo

A photo taken after the catch showed two men dragging the dead eagle ray along a pavement at the jetty... » READ MORE

3. Is upsizing your Mr Coconut drink worth it? This TikTok user might have the answer

PHOTO: TikTok/@ssquack

A quick glance at their menu shows that it costs $1 to upsize your drink... » READ MORE

4. Yao Wenlong forced to temporarily close restaurant in JB after Malaysia's MCO 3.0

PHOTO: Instagram/yaowenlong

Yao Wenlong admitted that business has dropped by 90 per cent due to the movement control order and it's hard to sustain it... » READ MORE

