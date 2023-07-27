'Delusional' deposit? Cash-strapped Chinese man feeds hell notes into ATM

Strapped for cash, one man in Jiangxi, China recently came up with an unorthodox way to boost his bank balance.

The man, surnamed Zheng, tried to deposit hell notes into an automated teller machine (ATM) on July 4, reported Chinese media.

As the joss paper were of a different size from China's legal banknotes, they crashed the machine.

Unfazed by the damage he had caused, Zheng tried inserting his bank card into another ATM to see if his bank balance had increased.

He was arrested on July 19 after the bank made a police report about the malfunctioning ATM.

The clip of Zheng depositing hell notes into the ATM also made its rounds on Chinese social media, attracting a flurry of comments from netizens who were amused by his antics.

Some felt Zheng was "delusional", while one joked: “Actually his balance did increase, but he will have to spend it after he dies," reported the South China Morning Post.

Mentally disabled man buys noodles with hand-drawn banknotes

In 2020, a video of a shabbily-dressed man trying to buy noodles from a stall in Zhejiang went viral.

The elderly man, Zheng Zulong, was a frequent customer of the noodle stall owned by Guose Li.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post then, Li said Zheng would buy noodles from him using bills he found on the road or in the rubbish.

When he ran out of money, he would pay Li with hand-painted bills.

“My wife laughed when she saw the hand-drawn bills mixed in with the real ones the first time he took them out because they looked like a child’s hand painting,” said Li.

Nonetheless, the couple still accepted the fake bills out of sympathy for Zheng.

“I gave him free noodles earlier, but he rejected the offer; he had his rules, so I was happy to sell him the noodles this way,” said the noodle-seller.

Zheng died in a car accident in January 2022.

