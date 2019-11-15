'Depressed and unemployed': China's rights lawyers battle disbarment

Once a staunch defender of rights activists in court, Liu Zhengqing has sunk into a depression since being barred by Chinese authorities in January.

"I have been unemployed at home," the 55-year-old told AFP, adding that it is especially hard to find work given his age.

"I am totally dependent on savings."

Liu is one of at least a dozen Chinese rights lawyers to have their licenses cancelled or revoked since 2018 in what activists say is an effective way for authorities to silence them without attracting as much attention as an arrest.

"The ongoing disbarment continues to serve as an effective tactic by the Chinese government to further diminish the space for human rights advocacy," said Yaqiu Wang, a researcher at Human Rights Watch.

"Disbarment is to deprive the livelihood of human rights lawyers and their families," she told AFP.

In China, authorities can revoke a lawyer's license to punish behaviour such as bribing judges, but also ambiguous offences such as "seriously disrupting court order".

A license can also be cancelled if they do not practise in a six month period -- which is not uncommon for rights lawyers who have been detained or arrested.