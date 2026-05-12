Doctor wearing high heels loses control of Mercedes car in Chongqing; crash leaves 2 dead, 6 injured

Two people were killed and six others injured after a female driver lost control of her Mercedes car and rammed into a busy street in Chongqing, China, on Sunday (May 10).

The accident occurred at around 1.40pm at an intersection in Chongqing's Qianjiang district, reported Xinhua News Agency.

The 57-year-old driver, surnamed He, was driving her car when she lost control and collided with vehicles and pedestrians, said the Qianjiang branch of the Chongqing Municipal Public Security Bureau in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Qianjiang District Health Commission confirmed the woman is a doctor working at the Qianjiang Central Hospital, reported Chinese media outlet iFeng.

Dashcam footage of the incident showed the Mercedes driving against the flow of traffic before colliding with motorists, mounting a kerb and going up a flight of stairs.

Videos of the aftermath circulating on social media showed scenes of chaos with multiple vehicles damaged and several people knocked to the ground. Debris was also seen scattered across the road.

An eyewitness told iFeng he was passing by the area when he suddenly saw a white Mercedes speeding towards him.

"The car continued for some distance before stopping, and the female driver was trembling when she got out," said the eyewitness.

Police officers and ambulance paramedics arrived shortly after and rendered treatment to the injured and conveyed them to hospital, reported iFeng.

Local authorities said the driver has been ruled out for drink driving and investigations are ongoing.

Online, some netizens raised concerns about the driver's footwear, while others speculated about the cause of the accident.

"Driving in high heels — how did she pass the driving test?" asked one user.

"People panic when they step on the accelerator instead of the brake," commented another.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com