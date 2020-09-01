Don't read too much into election results, Taiwan tells China before vote

Supporters of Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen attend a campaign rally ahead of the presidential election in Taoyuan, Taiwan, on Jan 8, 2020.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

TAIPEI  - Beijing should not interpret Taiwan's elections as representing a win or loss for China, Taiwan's foreign minister said on Thursday (Jan 9), days ahead of a crucial vote overshadowed by Chinese efforts to get the island to accept its rule.

Taiwan holds presidential and parliamentary elections on Saturday. Its elections are always closely watched by China, which claims the island as its territory.

Taiwan says it is an independent country called the Republic of China, its formal name.

"I just don't think China should read Taiwan's election as its own victory or defeat," Foreign Minister Joseph Wu told reporters in Taipei. "If China reads too much into our election ... there might be a likely scenario that China will engage in military intimidation or diplomatic isolation or using economic measures as punishment against Taiwan."

President Tsai Ing-wen, who is seeking re-election, has repeatedly warned Taiwan's people to be wary of Chinese attempts to sway the election through disinformation or military intimidation, an accusation China denies.

Wu drew attention to China's sailing of its new aircraft carrier into the sensitive Taiwan Strait late last year, calling the move a "clear" evidence of Beijing's attempts to intimidate voters.

"This is our own election. This is not China's election. It is Taiwanese people who go to the voting booth to make a judgement on which candidate or political party is better for them," Wu said. "If China wants to play with democracies in other countries so much, maybe they can try with their own elections at some point."

The issue of China has taken centre stage in the campaign, especially after Chinese President Xi Jinping warned last year it could attack Taiwan, though said he'd prefer a peaceful "one country, two systems" formula to rule the island.

Taiwan-China ties have soured since Tsai took office in 2016, with China cutting off formal dialogue, flying bomber patrols around Taiwan, and whittling away at Taiwan's diplomatic allies.

China suspects Tsai of pushing for the island's formal independence, a red line for Beijing. Tsai says she will maintain the status quo but will defend Taiwan's democracy and way of life.

Tsai's main opponent is Han Kuo-yu of the Kuomintang party, which ruled China until 1949, when it was forced to flee to Taiwan after loosing a civil war with the Communists.

Han says he would reset ties with Beijing to boost Taiwan's economy, but not compromise on the island's security or democratic way of life.

More about
Taiwan China politics ELECTIONS

TRENDING

Student knocked down by red Honda while crossing Havelock Road
Student knocked down by red Honda while crossing Havelock Road
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Leonardo DiCaprio saves man adrift at sea for 11 hours
Leonardo DiCaprio saves man adrift at sea for 11 hours
French-Malaysian TikToker effortlessly imitates Singaporean ah lians and aunties
French-Malaysian TikToker effortlessly imitates Singaporean ah lians and aunties
R.chord Hsieh&#039;s estranged pregnant wife accuses his mistress of offering sex to get fame
R.chord Hsieh's estranged pregnant wife accuses his mistress of offering sex to get fame
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Thomson-East Coast Line 1 open house, Light to Night Festival &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Thomson-East Coast Line 1 open house, Light to Night Festival & more
Singapore&#039;s former chief justice Yong Pung How dies, aged 93
Singapore's former chief justice Yong Pung How dies, aged 93
Malaysian man&#039;s bank account wiped clean minutes after losing bank cards
Malaysian man's bank account wiped clean minutes after losing bank cards
Rats! JB mall under fire for using live hamsters in CNY decorations
Rats! JB mall under fire for using live hamsters in CNY decorations
I cheated my way to toned arms, doing 20,000 bicep curls in 20 minutes with zero effort
I cheated my way to toned arms, doing 20,000 bicep curls in 20 minutes with zero effort
No joke: Chinese man too lazy to remove winter coat tosses himself into luggage scanner
No joke: Chinese man too lazy to remove winter coat tosses himself into luggage scanner
Huge Himalayan griffon vulture spotted at Peck Seah Street in rare sighting
Huge Himalayan griffon vulture spotted at Peck Seah Street in rare sighting

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

A bargain shopper&#039;s guide to the cheapest finds in Johor Bahru
A bargain shopper's guide to the cheapest finds in Johor Bahru
Kitty Zhang swears by this shocking Empress Dowager Cixi&#039;s face mask
Kitty Zhang swears by this shocking Empress Dowager Cixi's face mask
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army

Home Works

9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen
5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US
Malaysian driver travels over 200km to return wallet to Singaporean Grab passenger
Malaysian driver travels over 200km to return wallet to Singaporean Grab passenger

SERVICES