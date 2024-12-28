Driver in China's Zhuhai car ramming attack sentenced to death, Xinhua reports

BEIJING — The driver who rammed his car into a crowd in southern China’s Zhuhai city, killing at least 35 people, has been sentenced to death, China’s official Xinhua News Agency reported on Dec 27.

The attack on Nov 11 was one of the deadliest attacks in contemporary Chinese history.

Fan Weiqiu, discontented with how property was divided in his divorce, deliberately drove into the crowd to vent his anger, Xinhua said, citing findings of the court.

His vehicle hit people who were exercising at a local sports centre, causing serious casualties, Xinhua reported, adding that Fan admitted to his guilt.

A spate of violent attacks has recently raised questions about public safety in China, where citizens have long been proud of streets safe from violence.

A driver who on Nov 19 ploughed his car into students and pedestrians in Changde, a city in southern China, has been handed a death sentence with a two-year reprieve, Chinese state television CCTV reported on Dec 23.

