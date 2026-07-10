Cars in China form barrier to save delivery driver from raging floodwaters

In a valiant effort to rescue a food delivery rider caught in floodwaters, two drivers in Beipiao city in Liaoning, China used their vehicles to form a makeshift barrier, preventing her from being swept away by the fast-flowing current on July 4.

Videos of the incident circulating on social media show a black pickup truck driving to the right side of the road and stopping beside a white car.

The two vehicles then formed a makeshift barrier, helping to prevent the delivery rider from being swept further downstream.

The delivery rider, identified as Li Jinhong (transliteration), told local media that she had been waiting for the floodwaters to recede before leaving.

However, even after waiting for a while, the water levels did not drop.

She recalled having loosened her grip on her bike when it was swept away by the current, dragging her along with it.

She later said she raised her hand to signal the approaching black pickup truck, fearing the driver wouldn't see her.

Staff members from a nearby barbecue shop also rushed out to aid in the rescue after hearing cries for help, reported CNA. Two men dressed in black are seen helping Li to dry land.

One of the drivers, dressed in a black shirt, told local media that Li had fallen and was on the verge of giving up.

A few days later, Li visited one of the drivers, identified as Wang Ying (transliteration), to express her gratitude.

Wang Ying said then that she was on her way to pick up her child when she spotted Li struggling in the floodwaters.

Storms destroy homes, displace thousands

China allocated millions of dollars in additional relief funding on Wednesday (July 8) after severe storms destroyed homes, displaced thousands.

China's National Climate Centre has said that it expects up to six typhoons to form in the Northwest Pacific and South China Sea in July, more than the average of 3.8.

Amongst them is Super Typhoon Bavi, expected to arrive in China on Saturday as the second tropical cyclone in a week.

[[nid:739314]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com