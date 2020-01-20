Off-duty Hong Kong police officer arrested for supporting protests

An anti-government protester waves a flag during a protest at Edinburgh Place in Hong Kong on Jan 12, 2020.
PHOTO: Reuters
AFP

HONG KONG - An off-duty Hong Kong police officer was arrested along with seven other people on Friday (Jan 17) as they tried to put pro-democracy posters on a footbridge, police said.

It's the first known case of a police officer being apprehended for supporting the massive demonstrations that have led to more than 6,500 arrests in the past seven months.

The officer, 31, and the seven other people aged 14 to 61, were arrested at 3am on Friday in Tuen Mun, a district in northwest Hong Kong.

The individuals were accused of "possessing objects with intent to damage or destroy property", and suspected of attempting to damage a footbridge, according to a police statement.

Police said they found the group in possession of posters, plastic scrapers, gloves and electric drills, and that all eight were still in detention for further investigation as of Friday night.

Local media reported that the group was trying to build a "Lennon Wall" - collages of pro-democracy visual art which have sprung up on walls and roads across the city in the past few months.

"The police force attached great emphasis on its members' professional ethics," the police said in the statement, adding that any violation of the law must be handled "seriously and justly".

Among the thousands of protesters who have been arrested, 41 have been civil servants, including 24 from disciplines such as fire services.

No police officers have been arrested despite complaints of some officers blinding some protesters, driving a motorcycle into a march and showing a reporter's ID card to a camera on live broadcast.

The city's Chief Executive, Mrs Carrie Lam, a pro-Beijing appointee, said on Thursday that she would not accept any accusation of police brutality and that the force had been smeared.

The protests, which were triggered by a proposal to allow extraditions to mainland China in early June, have morphed into a larger revolt against China's control over the semi-autonomous city.

Violent clashes between riot police and protesters often erupted during rallies and marches calling for democratic freedoms and independent inquiry into the havoc.

More about
Hong Kong protests

TRENDING

After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer
After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer
Netizens laud passenger who returned a stolen blanket to Malaysia Airlines after 9 years
Netizens laud passenger who returned a stolen blanket to Malaysia Airlines after 9 years
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
Jay Chou enjoys atas birthday weekend, but wife never give face
Jay Chou enjoys atas birthday weekend, but wife never give face
Gossip mill: Former leading man Ma Jingtao spotted singing at a village wedding dinner - and other entertainment news this week
Former leading man Ma Jingtao spotted performing at a village wedding dinner
84-year-old porn star granny enjoying life
84-year-old porn star granny enjoying life
Gambling site promoted by Ah Boys To Men actor blocked
Gambling site promoted by Ah Boys To Men actor blocked
Getting married in a year? You need to save $2,300 a month to afford an &#039;average&#039; wedding
Getting married in a year? You need to save $2,300 a month to afford an 'average' wedding
He&#039;s not Malay: Customers surprised vendor at Singapore&#039;s Ningxia Night Market speaks fluent Mandarin
He's not Malay: Customers surprised vendor at Singapore's Ningxia Night Market speaks fluent Mandarin
Hayley Woo annoyed by people who live-streamed her eating
Hayley Woo annoyed by people who live-streamed her eating
Man taken to hospital after fight that left ground bloodied at South Bridge Road
Man taken to hospital after fight that left ground bloodied at South Bridge Road

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

R&amp;B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions &amp; other deals this week
R&B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions & other deals this week
12 Chinese New Year superstitions to follow for a big dose of luck
12 Chinese New Year superstitions to follow for a big dose of luck
Here&#039;s what happens to your body when you cut out sugar
Here's what happens to your body when you cut out sugar
Singapore-based Facebook user shares useful hack to reuse those tiny plastic stands in pizza delivery boxes
Singapore-based netizen shares life-changing hack to reuse those plastic stands in pizza delivery boxes

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife
Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting &#039;intimate&#039; in her car
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting 'intimate' in her car
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it &#039;wickedly bad meal&#039;
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it 'wickedly bad meal'

SERVICES