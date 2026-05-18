Earthquake hits southwest China; thousands evacuate, buildings collapse

BEIJING — A magnitude 5.2 earthquake in China's southwest region of Guangxi early on Monday (May 18) killed two and forced more than 7,000 in the city of Liuzhou to evacuate as search and rescue operations continue and authorities warn of transport disruptions.

There were two confirmed deaths with one still missing, and four people were sent to the hospital, although none of them had life-threatening injuries, CCTV and state news agency Xinhua said.

13 buildings collapsed in the early hours of Monday, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Transportation disruptions were also flagged by railway authorities as they inspected the integrity of rail line infrastructure.

Communication and power lines, water and gas supply, and traffic in the affected area were operating normally, state media reported.

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