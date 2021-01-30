Elderly jaywalker in China dies in road accident after ignoring 4-year-old granddaughter's pleas to stop

Shocking footage from China recently captured a tragic accident involving an elderly man and his granddaughter while crossing a traffic junction. The man later died while the girl suffered minor injuries.

The accident was more heartrending due to obvious attempts by the four-year-old girl to pull her jaywalking grandfather back to safety.

According to ThePaper.cn, the accident occurred in Putian, a city in China's Fujian province. The video of the incident was said to have been captured in early January but was released on the official Douyin account of the city's traffic police division only on Jan 27.

In the 40-second clip, the pedestrian lights had turned red at the junction but for some reason, the elderly man continued to make his way across the road, pulling his reluctant granddaughter along with him.

A motorcycle and a black car zoom past them but the man is undeterred.

Right as they get to the middle of the crossing, a second black vehicle turns and hits the pair. The impact from the crash sends them flying before they hit the ground. The man is seen lying motionless while the girl is able to get up on her feet.

After the footage was released, a majority of online comments focused on the heartbreaking sight of the little girl and her desperate attempts pull her grandfather back, literally from the brink of death. Many commenters noted the girl's maturity for her age while criticising the elderly man for his actions.

Wrote one commenter: "You've lived for much longer but still haven't reached the level of understanding that the little girl has."

