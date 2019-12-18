Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row

PHOTO: Weibo/WeVideo
Hit by multiple vehicles and left for dead.

An elderly man in Guangxi, China, was killed after he was hit by not one but three vehicles on Dec 14 night.

In surveillance footage circulating on Weibo, he was seen walking slowly along a street when a motorcycle rammed into him from behind and knocked him down.

The impact of the collision also sent the rider and his motorcycle tumbling onto the road.

Getting up on his feet, the motorcyclist was seen shifting the elderly man to the side on the road.

But instead of calling for an ambulance and waiting for help to arrive, he quickly hopped on his motorcycle and fled the scene.

The victim was seen struggling to move before a second motorcycle ran into him, hitting him in the head.

Despite the crash, the perpetrator only spared the elderly man a glance before continuing on his way.

Five minutes later, a car hit the victim who was struggling to sit upright.

The driver did not stop to check on the elderly man at all, even though he was lit by the car's headlights and within sight before the collision took place.

"There's no hope for these cowards, they don't have any humanity." PHOTO: Weibo

Footage of the incident sparked a barrage of angry comments among Chinese netizens, with many condemning the actions of the first motorist who left the elderly man for dead, and others slamming the motorists for their lack of humanity.

"The first motorist is to blame, as well as the driver who had his high beam lights on!" PHOTO: Weibo

There were some netizens who placed the blame on a driver on the opposite lane who had his high beam lights on, thus 'blinding' the first motorcyclist and preventing him from seeing the elderly man.

"Did he try to help the elderly man up to his feet? He looked like he was moving him onto the road." PHOTO: Weibo

Several others pointed out that the motorcyclist did not move the victim out of the way of oncoming traffic, which eventually led to his death.

Police are now on a manhunt for the three suspects and have put up a reward for those with information on the case.

