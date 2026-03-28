Til death do them part: Elderly Chinese man spends 12 hours daily travelling to visit wife in ICU

An 82-year-old man's devotion to his wife has touched the hearts of netizens across China.

After his wife surnamed Xue suffered a stroke in November, Chen Achong (transliteration) travelled 12 hours each day for 105 days to see her until her death on March 13, reported Ningbo Evening News.

He would wake up at 4.30am each morning to catch the bus from Zhoushan to Ningbo while his wife of over 50 years was at the intensive care unit (ICU) at the Ningbo Medical Centre Lihuli Hospital.

According to South China Morning Post, as their son was unable to be by Xue's side due to work, Chen was her caretaker, bringing her homemade food daily to save money.

Chen had spent his life savings of over 100,000 yuan (S$18,700) to fund Xue's treatment, while their son had sold his house.

While ICU visitation hours were initially from 10.30 to 11am daily, the hospital made an exception for Chen eventually. Public transport also waived his fare, and donations of over 140,000 yuan poured in for the family.

On March 13, Xue appeared to be stable, but her condition took a turn for the worse as her husband was leaving for Zhoushan.

The hospital called him to say that her heart had stopped, and father and son rushed back to be by her side.

Xue died that day at the age of 76.

A heartbreaking video shows Chen holding his wife's hand, presumably during his last visit.

He is led away from her bed by hospital staff, and appears distraught standing by a window.

"[Our bond] in this lifetime is over," he lamented.

"It's like a knife through the heart; as if I've been pierced by ten thousand arrows. The pain is unimaginable," he said.

"Whenever I'm free, I'll visit your grave to see you," he added, calling her the "best wife in the world".

Netizens were touched by Chen's dedication to Xue.

"Tears are streaming down my face," a Douyin comment read.

Another read: "Their love is as deep as the sea."

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drimac@asiaone.com