EU to broaden import quotas and tariffs against China, official tells FT

EU industry chief Stephane Sejourne said Brussels would broaden import quotas and tariffs against China to shield certain industrial sectors from what the bloc sees as an "existential" threat from Chinese imports, in comments to the Financial Times published on Thursday (May 28).

"We will use safeguard clauses in a more general manner on sectors and not just on businesses or particular raw materials," Sejourne told the FT, adding that European industries such as chemicals, metals and clean technology were at risk of being destroyed by unfair Chinese competition.

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