Family and friends mourn murdered model Abby Choi in Hong Kong

HONG KONG - Family and friends of Abby Choi, a Hong Kong model who was murdered in a gruesome case in February, gathered at a memorial hall in the city on Sunday (June 18) to pay their final respects.

The vigil took place at Po Fook Memorial Hall in the Tai Wai area of Sha Tin district, adhering to Buddhist traditions.

The murder of 28-year-old influencer shocked the world after parts of her remains were found in a village house in Hong Kong.

