'When pigs fly': Drone carrying pig in China gets caught in electric line, causes power outage

A farmer's attempt to transport livestock using a drone backfired after the device became entangled with a high-voltage line, leaving a pig suspended in mid-air and causing a 10-hour power outage in a village in China.

The incident occurred on Jan 24 in Tongjiang County, Sichuan, when the farmer wanted to speed up the transport of livestock from the mountainous area where he lives to a slaughterhouse, reported South China Morning Post (SCMP).

The farmer told local media that the remote location of his village makes it difficult to transport pigs by vehicle, prompting him to try an unconventional method.

He blamed the incident on low visibility, saying the sky was still dark.

The rope attached to the drone became entangled in a power line while it was carrying the first pig, leaving both the animal and the drone suspended in mid-air.

The farmer eventually sought help from the local power supply department, and workers spent 10 hours clearing the entanglement and repairing the damaged line before electricity was fully restored, reported The Standard.

"We sent 12 workers to repair the line. The repair costs are about 10,000 yuan (S$1,835)," said a female employee from the local power supply authority, adding that electricity was restored at 5pm the same day.

In a viral video shared on Facebook, two men can be seen attaching a pig to a drone, which is later lifted into the air. The clip drew mixed reactions online, with some netizens amused while others expressed disbelief.

"Is this real? A drone that small wouldn't be able to lift something as heavy as a pig," one user wrote.

Another quipped: "The old American saying 'when pigs fly' has finally happened!"

An initial police investigation found that the farmer may have broken the law by operating the drone in a no-fly zone, reported SCMP. Authorities also noted that the drone was overloaded.

"We are still collecting evidence. If he is confirmed to have breached the law, he will face administrative punishment and (be required) to compensate for electricity equipment losses," said an officer.

Farmers in China reportedly use drones widely in China's rural areas, especially in mountainous regions.

