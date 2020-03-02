Fearing coronavirus, Hong Kong residents stock up on food, essentials

HONG KONG - Panic-stricken residents have emptied shelves in major supermarkets in Hong Kong, stockpiling meat, rice, cleaning products and soap as fears escalate over a coronavirus epidemic that originated from Wuhan, China.

The rush to procure food in the city of 7.4 million people is unprecedented, residents say, describing it as far worse than the panic during the 2003 outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) that killed nearly 800 people around the world, including nearly 300 in Hong Kong.

The new coronavirus originated in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province in central China and has so far killed 361 people in the country.

Over the weekend in Hong Kong, hundreds of people queued for hours to buy masks and immune-boosting products such as vitamin C.

At a major supermarket in the bustling Wan Chai district, counters selling chilled meat and seafood were empty by mid-morning last Friday (Jan 31) and over the weekend, with stocks of fresh vegetables dwindling.

"Everybody is really worried. I think everyone is afraid of what is going to happen in the next few days. Prices are also going to rise," said Ms Cindy, a retail executive who was buying dry food and soap.

Dozens of mask-wearing shoppers pushed trolleys down empty aisles showing sold-out signs for hand wash and antiseptic liquids. Others tried to stock up on remaining bags of rice and packaged noodles.

The rush to buy food and cleaning products comes as some shoppers said they were concerned that a potential shutdown of the border would impact the supply of products.