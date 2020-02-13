To fight coronavirus, disinfectant tunnel in China sprays industrial workers

An employee wearing a face mask walks through a device that sprays disinfectant at an entrance to a company, in Chongqing, China, on Feb 10, 2020.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

BEIJING - A company in the south-western Chinese city of Chongqing has built a tunnel to spray employees at an industrial complex with disinfectant before they begin work, according to a local media report, as the country battles a coronavirus outbreak.

The tunnel is equipped with infrared detectors that activate a spray from misters when a person enters, the report by China News Service said.

Businesses in China are slowly returning to work this week after the coronavirus outbreak forced an extension of the Chinese New Year break, transportation curbs and other measures aimed at containing the virus.

The measures have hobbled the restart of industry following the annual holiday.

The coronavirus has killed more than 1,100 people in China, with confirmed infections of nearly 45,000.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

More about
china coronavirus Wuhan virus Infectious diseases Health and Wellbeing

TRENDING

Goblin actress Go Soo-jung dies at age 24
Goblin actress dies at age 24
Man curses SingPost employees with coronavirus. SingPost exec delivers masterful comeback
Man curses SingPost employees with coronavirus. SingPost exec delivers masterful comeback
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air &#039;filter&#039; - here&#039;s how to do it
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air 'filter' - here's how to do it
Chief medical officer responds to view that everyone should wear a mask to avoid coronavirus infection
Chief medical officer responds to view that everyone should wear a mask to avoid coronavirus infection
No joke: &#039;He asked whether I felt bad for his penis&#039;, K-pop idol&#039;s ex reveals
No joke: 'He asked whether I felt bad for his penis', K-pop idol's ex reveals
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Diary of a coronavirus survivor: Wuhan nurse claims she recovered from virus at home
Diary of a coronavirus survivor: Wuhan nurse claims she recovered from virus at home
2 men, including S&#039;porean, die of burns from Jurong Island chemical plant fire
2 men, including S'porean, die of burns from Jurong Island chemical plant fire
No joke: Yang Mi caught reading lesbian manga because of reflection in sunglasses
No joke: Yang Mi caught reading lesbian manga because of reflection in sunglasses
Banker blunder: Hong Kong trainees caught hiking instead of working at home
Banker blunder: Hong Kong trainees caught hiking instead of working at home
Coronavirus: Why did Singapore have more cases than Hong Kong - until now?
Coronavirus: Why did Singapore have more cases than Hong Kong - until now?
TikTok user gains fame for videos of life in Wuhan in coronavirus lockdown
TikTok user gains fame for videos of life in Wuhan in coronavirus lockdown

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Singaporean women share their worst Tinder date stories
Singaporean women share their worst Tinder date stories
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
Kids with working mums grow into happy adults
Kids with working mums grow into happy adults
The best places to buy second-hand luxury bags and accessories in Singapore
The best places to buy second-hand luxury bags and accessories in Singapore

Home Works

House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
Notice outside Ubi clinic &#039;turning away patients with fever and flu&#039; confuses netizens
Notice outside Ubi clinic 'turning away patients with fever and flu' confuses netizens
Disinfectant on Chinese man&#039;s body ignites near heater
Disinfectant on Chinese man's body ignites near heater
&#039;You nurses always walk around with virus on you&#039;: Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform
'You nurses always walk around with virus on you': Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform

SERVICES