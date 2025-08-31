Filipino tourist with health condition dies after falling unconscious on ride at Hong Kong Disneyland

A 53-year-old Filipino tourist with health issues died on Friday (Aug 29), after falling unconscious while on a ride at Hong Kong Disneyland.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP) on Saturday, the deceased's wife had discovered that he had fallen into a coma during the ride and alerted staff members immediately.

It was also reported that the man had a pre-existing medical condition. He was taken to hospital, where was pronounced dead at 11.30am.

The Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed to news sources the next day that the incident occurred at the Frozen Ever After attraction at around 10am on Aug 29.

Said the DFA in a statement: "The (Philippine) Consulate General (in Hong Kong), through its Assistance-to-Nationals Section, confirmed the incident with the Lantau Police headquarters and contacted the next of kin of the deceased to convey our heartfelt condolences and to assist them with the process of repatriating the deceased's remains.

"The Consulate General continues to coordinate with the local authorities and institutions concerned, while respecting the family's privacy during this difficult time."

History of heart condition

The man reportedly had a 10-year history of heart disease and high blood pressure, for which he required regular medication and follow-up visits, according to SCMP, citing local media.

A spokesperson for Hong Kong Disneyland was quoted as saying that initial investigations had shown that "the incident is not related to ride safety".

"The resort deeply regrets the passing of the guest and will do its utmost to provide necessary assistance to his family," the spokesperson said.

The Frozen Ever After ride is part of the World of Frozen land, which opened its doors in November 2023.

The themed land — said to be the world's first — is inspired by the popular animated films, Frozen and Frozen 2.

The attraction itself is described as a dark, water-based, slow-moving ride with small drops by SCMP. While it does not have a height requirement, expectant mothers are advised against taking the ride.

A check by AsiaOne on the Hong Kong Disneyland website showed that the Frozen Ever After ride is temporarily closed from Aug 31 to Sept 19, "due to operational adjustments".

[[nid:721009]]

candicecai@asiaone.com