Flooding from days of heavy rain in southern China has killed 39 people

BEIJING — Authorities in southern China said Thursday (July 9) that 39 people died in flooding after a tropical storm dumped heavy rainfall, as Taiwan and China's east coast prepared for a typhoon expected to make landfall in the coming days.

Most of the deaths were in Hengzhou, where the partial collapse of a reservoir dam sent torrents of water into the city and claimed 26 lives, said Ding Wei, the vice mayor of Nanning city, which has jurisdiction over the area, said at a news briefing.

Nine people remained missing in the broader Guangxi region.

Tropical Storm Maysak brought record rainfall to Guangxi starting Saturday, breaching reservoirs and stranding people for days in homes and other buildings.

The previously announced death toll on Tuesday was six people.

A second storm, Typhoon Bavi, is at sea and forecast to pass just north of Taiwan, bringing heavy rain to the island of 23 million people, and make landfall in Zhejiang or Fujian province on Saturday.

Heavier-than-expected rain battered southern Guangxi for days, with cumulative rainfall of 10 to 40 centimetres in some areas and more than 90 centimetres in hard-hit areas, the national meteorological centre said.

Rescue teams were still bringing out more than 10,000 trapped students and teachers from a cluster of schools in Guigang city Thursday, northeast of Hengzhou.

Animals were also stranded or swept out by the rising floodwaters.

A zoo in Guigang said that more than 100 animals were missing, including two zebras, four porcupines and dozens of tropical birds.

In Hengzhou, snakes reportedly from a farm prompted authorities to stock up on antivenom and advise residents what to do if they encountered a snake.

An animal shelter operator in Binyang country, northwest of Hengzhou, struggled in recent days to rescue about 200 cats and dozens of dogs, bringing the dogs two at a time through a strong current.

The cats climbed up to the rafters as the waters rose.

Drones and some 5,700 boats have been used in a massive relief and rescue operation to reach people trapped by the waters, with rescuers battling stiff currents and debris to try to reach people.

About 130,000 people have been evacuated.

Ding said the floodwaters are receding but more rain is expected in some areas in the next two days.

Crews have been deployed to clear mud and debris and disinfect several towns in Hengzhou.

Road repairs are ongoing and electricity has been restored to more than 60,000 homes, Ding said.

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