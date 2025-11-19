Former New China Life Insurance chairman handed suspended death sentence over corruption

BEIJING — The former chairman of New China Life Insurance, Li Quan, was sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve over corruption charges by a court in the Chinese province of Shandong, national broadcaster CCTV reported on Wednesday (Nov 19).

The court said Li took in more than 200 million yuan (S$36.66 million) through embezzlement and bribes from 2010 to 2024, CCTV reported.

[[nid:724805]]