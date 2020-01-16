Fury after destitute Chinese college student dies despite donations raised

Ms Wu Huayan, who suffered from severe malnutrition and had lost both her parents, died on Jan 13, 2020.
PHOTO: Weibo
AFP

BEIJING - Angry Chinese social media users are demanding answers after news circulated that a university student who spent less than a dollar a day on food had died despite raising thousands of dollars in donations.

Ms Wu Huayan, who suffered from severe malnutrition and had lost both her parents, died on Monday (Jan 13), according to Chinese media reports.

The 24-year-old reportedly spent just two yuan (S$0.39) per day on food - such as rice mixed with chili peppers - in order to pay for her younger brother's medical treatment.

The university student's death has sparked furious viral discussion on Chinese social media amid mounting suspicion that donated funds had been misappropriated.

Last year over one million yuan (S$195,207) was raised after a report on Ms Wu's malnutrition caught the attention of online users. At the time she weighed just 21kg.

But she received just 20,000 yuan for her own medical treatment last November, according to the charity that organised Ms Wu's crowdfunding campaign.

She and her family "wanted to save the remaining money for surgery and rehabilitation treatment", explained the China Charities Aid Foundation for Children (CCAFC) in an online statement on Wu's death.

"The future use of the donations will be explained to the public in a timely matter," they added.

But Chinese online users were not convinced.

"Those who embezzled the money should die," said one angry user on Weibo, China's Twitter-like social media platform.

"Never trust those garbage charity organisations," wrote another.

CCAFC did not respond to AFP's requests for comment.

By Wednesday, a video about Ms Wu's malnutrition and death had garnered more than five million views.

In the video, Wu - thin and shrunken from malnourishment - is lying in a hospital bed.

The incident highlights how angry ordinary Chinese get when faced with any hint of misappropriation of funds, as the rich-poor divide widens in a country where corruption is pervasive at every level of society.

Past scandals have also fuelled deep-seated suspicion of charities.

In 2011, the Red Cross Society of China found itself embroiled in corruption allegations after a young Chinese woman with links to the organisation flaunted her wealth online.

The anger around Ms Wu's case also comes as Chinese people donate an increasing amount of money to philanthropic organisations in the country.

In 2018, Chinese people donated over 3.17 billion Chinese yuan to online charity platforms, a 27 per cent jump from the year prior, according to official news agency Xinhua.

More about
china Health and Wellbeing Doctors/Surgeons Hospitals death Red Cross China corruption Charities

TRENDING

Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student&#039;s rejection from Chinese course
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student's rejection from Chinese course
SCDF rescues woman hanging off air-con ledge at King George&#039;s Avenue
SCDF rescues woman hanging off air-con ledge at King George's Avenue
Singaporean accused of filming women in toilet: Court urged to lift gag order, stop his return to top UK uni
Singaporean accused of filming women in toilet: Court urged to lift gag order, stop his return to top UK uni
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
CNY shopping in JB? Bringing these things back to Singapore might get you in trouble
CNY shopping in JB? Bringing these things back to Singapore might get you in trouble
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
FairPrice to pull CNY &#039;funeral&#039; tee from stores
FairPrice to pull CNY 'funeral' tee from stores
Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to Hong Kong every night to wish sons goodnight
Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to Hong Kong every night to wish sons goodnight
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Singapore mum confesses: &#039;I was attracted to another man&#039;
Singapore mum confesses: 'I was attracted to another man'
Jade Seah shares the simple truth to happiness
Jade Seah shares the simple truth to happiness

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges and which to get
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s

Home Works

Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE
Malaysian boy&#039;s hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Malaysian boy's hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users

SERVICES