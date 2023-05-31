Girl snips off woman's hair in China salon, mum has to pay over $2,000 in compensation

A woman in China recently visited the salon for a new hairdo but ended up with choppy tresses.

Her 'hairdresser'? A six-year-old girl who swiped a pair of scissors and snipped off the woman's hair.

According to media reports, the girl's mother was getting her hair done in the same salon on May 16, and the child was spotted walking around the premises.

While no one was looking, the girl picked up a pair of scissors from the drawer, walked over to a customer and cut off a section of her long hair.

The incident was captured on the salon's CCTV, and a copy of the video was posted by South China Morning Post this week.

Devastated by the change in her appearance, the woman broke into tears and called the police.

After much negotiation, the girl's mum agreed to pay a compensation of 11,500 yuan (S$2,200) which will be used to fund eight sessions of hair extensions and hair care for the affected woman over the next two years.

Many netizens who watched the video said that the child should have been disciplined and taught how to behave in public.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/South China Morning Post

Others pointed out that the mother should not have left her young child unsupervised in public places.

Some netizens said that it was unnecessary to call the police over the incident, as the girl was too young to understand the severity of her actions.

