Global alarm grows as Beijing reports first virus death

China's capital on Monday recorded its first death from a deadly coronavirus as it struggles to contain a rapidly spreading disease that has sparked global alarm, with countries scrambling to evacuate their citizens from the epicentre of the epidemic.

The fatality in Beijing raises the death toll from the new virus to 82, with more than 2,700 people infected across the nation.

Cases have been identified in more than a dozen other countries, including the first confirmed patients in Canada and Sri Lanka.

The United States urged its citizens to "reconsider" all travel to China and told them not to go to central Hubei province, where the pneumonia-like virus emerged. Mongolia closed its vast border to vehicles from China.

In a sign of mounting official concern, Premier Li Keqiang visited ground zero to oversee containment efforts in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people where the disease first appeared late last month.

The government has sealed off Wuhan and other cities in Hubei province, effectively trapping tens of millions of people including thousands of foreigners, in a bid to contain the virus as the Lunar New Year holiday unfolds.

China decided to extend the holiday, initially due to end on January 30, for three days to limit population flows and control the epidemic.

An aerial view shows the nearly empty streets in Wuhan, which the government has effectively sealed off. PHOTO: AFP

US President Donald Trump said the United States has offered Beijing "any help that is necessary" in combatting the virus.

The health commission in the capital said a 50 year-old-man who visited Wuhan died of respiratory failure on Monday, less than three weeks after visiting the city.