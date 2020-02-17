Global experts begin meetings in China over coronavirus: WHO

BEIJING - International experts have begun meeting with their counterparts in China over the new coronavirus epidemic, whose future path is "impossible" to predict, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said late Sunday (Feb 16).

The number of new cases from China's coronavirus epidemic dropped for a third consecutive day, but global concern remains high about its spread, emphasised by a US announcement that more than three dozen Americans from a cruise ship quarantined off Japan are infected.

The virus first emerged in China's central Hubei province in December, and this weekend claimed its first reported death outside Asia, in France.

The death toll jumped to 1,665 in mainland China after an additional 142 people lost their lives. More than 68,000 people have now been infected - but the number of new cases of the Covid-19 strain continued to decline.

"International experts participating in the @WHO-led joint mission with (China) have arrived in Beijing & have had their first meeting with Chinese counterparts today," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Twitter.

"We look forward to this vitally important collaboration contributing to global knowledge about the #COVID19 outbreak."

In hardest-hit Hubei, the number of new cases slowed for a third consecutive day and, at 139, the number of deaths was level with Saturday's toll.

New cases in other parts of the country have dropped for 12 straight days.