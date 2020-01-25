Gloomy holiday for hunkered-down China as virus toll jumps

China marked its most important holiday under a cloud of fear and gloom Saturday as the toll from a deadly respiratory virus jumped to 41, with almost 1,300 people now known to be infected.

The Lunar New Year is normally China's most festive time, but holiday observances across the country have been cancelled and citizens advised to hunker down in isolation at home, with over a dozen cities under lockdown.

On Saturday, when they should be celebrating the New Year, people stood in line at pharmacies to buy masks from employees in full-body protective suits and surgical gloves.

The virus has caused global concern because of its similarity to SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), which killed hundreds across mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003 and spread to a number of other countries.

The previously unknown 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) has now been reported nationwide and in several other countries, with France on Friday saying three cases had been confirmed there -- the first known infections in Europe.

Chinese health authorities said Saturday the nationwide toll had jumped to 41 after 15 more people had died the day before in Wuhan, capital of the central province of Hubei, where the virus emerged.

The number of confirmed infections in China also surged to 1,287, up from 830 reported on Friday. Most of the deaths and overall cases were in Hubei.

China has launched a massive quarantine effort for Wuhan, a metropolis of 11 million people, and a dozen other cities in Hubei.