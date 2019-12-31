Groom exposes bride's affair with his brother-in-law at wedding banquet

Guests erupted in cheers as a pair of newlyweds in China took to the stage before family and friends at their wedding banquet.

But instead of a video montage showing the couple's journey of love, the projector played a steamy bedroom scene featuring the bride… and the groom's brother-in-law.

With the affair out for all to see, the disgraced woman threw her hand bouquet at her husband as the enraged man yelled: "Did you think I didn't know about this?"

The unexpected expose had wedding guests gasping in shock.

It appeared that the groom did not stop at humiliating his bride in front of her family and friends, for the footage of the incident soon made its way to Weibo on Dec 26.

The clip was reported to have sparked a barrage of comments on the Chinese social media site, but the original post, as well as the hashtag #Brideexposedatwedding appear to have been wiped from the platform.

According to a series of messages purportedly written by the groom, he unintentionally caught his wife cheating on him while testing out a surveillance camera he had installed in their marital home.

After the video went viral online, some netizens came out of the woodwork to shed more light on the couple.

The bride was said to have suffered domestic violence at the hands of the groom, and sought comfort in his brother-in-law which later evolved into an illicit relationship.