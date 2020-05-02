Have a good cry but no boozing: Expert tips for virus-stressed China

Feeling stressed by the deadly coronavirus? Have a good cry, say Chinese health experts. If that does not work, buy a punching bag for the office or try singing.

The advice for people in China struggling mentally to cope with the virus comes as schools and businesses delay reopening this week to help contain the spread of the SARS-like pathogen that has claimed more than 420 lives.

With public attractions closed, events cancelled and citizens urged to stay home to avoid infections over the extended Spring Festival break, their psychological health is coming under the spotlight.

There is also growing concern over the well-being of healthcare workers on the frontline as the number of infections rises above 20,400.

Some provinces, such as Anhui in the east, have set up 24-hour hotlines for people mentally affected by the epidemic to talk to psychologists or psychiatrists, said state news agency Xinhua.

Health experts have offered suggestions on how to deal with the "extraordinary circumstances".

'HAVE A GOOD CRY'

"If your emotions have been particularly suppressed, you can look for an isolated spot and have a good cry for a few minutes," said Yang Fude of the Beijing Huilongguan Hospital.

"After crying, you will feel better (...) An overcast sky will only brighten up after a heavy downpour," he added when asked for advice for frontline workers battling the virus.

Otherwise, employees can install a sandbag in their office and spend several minutes doing some punching exercises to relax, he said.

His comments were met with some amusement online, with one user on China's Twitter-like platform Weibo saying: "Surely we can't be crying all day."

ACT RESPONSIBLY

Chinese citizens are receiving advice on all fronts on how to act responsibly as well.

A banner at the Beijing West Railway Station reminds people to "strengthen protection, stay calm, believe in science and avoid spreading rumours".