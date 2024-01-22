'Health is your most precious asset': Mum in China gives daughter $1,900 to quit gruelling job

She told her mum about her demanding job one evening and found 10,000 yuan (S$1,900) in her bank account the next morning.

A young woman in China recently got her mum's support, as well as some money, to encourage her to quit her job after the latter noticed that she was working 15-hour days, the South China Morning Post reported.

In a Weibo post on Jan 10, the woman surnamed Zou, shared that her mum had travelled from their hometown to visit her in Chongqing.

Zou, who was working from 8am to 11pm every day with no holidays, said she was desperate to resign.

But she continued working because the company still owed her 10,000 in wages. "I will carry on with this job until I get paid," she explained.

Unpaid wages aside, Zou was also working under pressure.

After she shared her troubles with her mum, the latter got worried about her well-being.

"Quit your job as early as possible. Your health is your most precious asset," Zou's mum told her, adding: "Take a break. You can look for jobs later, there's no need to rush. You don't need to worry about this as long as I am alive."

Touched by her mum's words, Zou said that she realised that her mum will always look after her.

Her Weibo post garnered 50 million views and touched the hearts of many online.

One netizen commented: "My father also comforts me. He says that, as a woman, I don't need to set high goals for myself. A monthly salary of 2,000 yuan is enough".

However, some pointed out that not all parents would respond in the same way Zou's mum did.

One wrote: "I envy the children from wealthy families. When I complained about my job to my parents, they asked: 'Who in this society lives easily?' They also criticised the younger generation for being unable to endure hardship."

China's '996' work culture

As the job market gets increasingly competitive for youths in China, many graduates are struggling to land their desired jobs.

Those who are employed may find themselves trapped in the '996' work culture, where employees have to work from 9am to 9pm, six days a week or even longer.

Overworked and underpaid, this led to burnout among workers and sparked a debate on work-life balance.

In 2021, Chinese authorities stepped in to regulate the '996' work culture.

Under China's labour law, employees should not be working more than eight hours a day and 44 hours a week, and overtime should not exceed 36 hours a month.

