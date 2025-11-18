Hong Kong braces for wind chill as temperatures dip to 14 deg C

The winter influenza season in Hong Kong, which usually starts in early January, may still be weeks away, but residents are already feeling the chill.

In an update on Nov 17, the Hong Kong Observatory (HKO) said that the weather will become windy and "appreciably cooler" in the next few days.

"On Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will drop to around 14 deg C in the urban areas, and it will be cold over parts of the New Territories," HKO said.

HKO also advised the public to pay attention to the changing weather, especially the elderly and persons with chronic medical conditions, and take appropriate precautions to keep warm.

The Observatory predicts that the weather will gradually improve later in the week, with sunny and dry conditions.

On Sept 24, Super Typhoon Ragasa, the most powerful tropical cyclone this year, lashed Hong Kong with hurricane-force winds and torrential rain as the city shut down and more than 700 flights were cancelled.

