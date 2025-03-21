Hong Kong Airlines flight diverts due to suspected fire

BEIJING — A Hong Kong Airlines flight from Hangzhou to Hong Kong was forced to divert to Fuzhou, in southeastern China, on Thursday (March 20) due to a suspected fire in an overhead baggage compartment, the company said.

The cause of the fire was not disclosed.

Flight HX115, an Airbus A320, was carrying 160 passengers and eight crew. Hong Kong Airlines said it was arranging another flight to transport passengers back to Hong Kong.

