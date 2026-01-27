Boy, 11, takes the wheel for 100m after father passes out while driving in Hong Kong

An 11-year-old boy was forced to steer his father's car for nearly 100m after his father passed out at the wheel while driving in Hong Kong's Kennedy Town on Monday (Jan 26) evening.

The incident happened at around 6.20pm along Shing Sai Road, towards Sands Street in Kennedy Town.

Hong Kong media reports, citing local authorities, said the 11-year-old boy was in the passenger seat when his 47-year-old father fell unconscious.

The boy reportedly tried to steer the car for nearly 100m before mounting the curb and crashing into roadside barriers near Rock Hill Street.

Another seven-seater multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) was reportedly damaged by the car during the incident.

Both the 11-year-old boy and the 66-year-old male driver of the MPV were not injured.

Hong Kong police said the 47-year-old man was conveyed unconscious to Queen Mary Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

