Driver arrested after Hong Kong bus slams into maintenance vehicle, over 20 injured

A 39-year-old bus driver in Hong Kong was arrested after crashing his double-decker bus into a highway maintenance vehicle, injuring more than 20 people.

The incident occurred at about 2pm on Monday (May 25) on the Tsing Kwai Highway and caused major traffic disruption leading to the airport, reported Hong Kong news outlet The Standard.

Dashcam footage of the incident posted on Threads on Monday shows a red double-decker bus travelling along the middle lane of the highway.

It rear-ends a truck with directional arrow signs mounted at its rear, sending the vehicle veering to the left as smoke and debris billow.

A worker who was standing slightly ahead of the truck escapes in the nick of time as the bus continues moving forward and hits another maintenance vehicle before stopping.

Photos showed severe damage to the front of the bus, including a shattered windshield, local media reported. Multiple passengers were seen waiting by the roadside for assistance.

The bus driver was briefly trapped before being rescued by emergency services and at least 24 people sustained minor injuries, reported state news agency Xinhua.

The driver was subsequently arrested for dangerous driving and the police are investigating the cause of the collision, according to the South China Morning Post.

Bus operator Kowloon Motor Bus (KMB) told HK01 that a route 960 bus was travelling towards Tuen Mun when it collided with two stationary construction vehicles.

It added that the driver has been suspended, and its staff will follow-up with the injured passengers. The company will also cooperate with police investigations.

Police said that several highway lanes were closed following the incident, leading to heavy congestion and limited traffic flow.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com