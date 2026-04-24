Hong Kong ambulance overturns after suspected drink driver rams car into it

Three people, including two ambulance crew members, were injured after an accident in Hong Kong's New Kowloon on Thursday (April 23) night.

The accident, involving a Hong Kong Fire Services ambulance and a black Volkswagen hatchback, happened at about 11pm at the junction of Cheung Sha Wan Road and Tonkin Street.

Images posted on social media show the Volkswagen with a badly crumpled front bumper and bonnet with debris strewn across the road.

An ambulance is seen lying on its right side a short distance ahead of the damaged Volkswagen, while passers-by are seen around the ambulance's rear door as they try to free two paramedics reportedly trapped in the overturned vehicle.

At the time of the accident, the ambulance was on its way to respond to a medical incident and did not carry any patients.

Two paramedics and a 36-year-old male car passenger were taken conscious to hospital for minor injuries.

Hong Kong police told local media that they arrested a 36-year-old male car driver for suspected drink driving after he failed a breathalyser test.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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editor@asiaone.com