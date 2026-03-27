18-year-old arrested for allegedly taking upskirt video of schoolgirl at MTR station in Hong Kong

An 18-year-old Hong Kong teen was arrested on Thursday (March 26) night for allegedly taking upskirt video of a schoolgirl near the exit of a train station in Sham Shui Po.

The incident happened near the exit of Cheung Sha Wan MTR station.

The secondary schoolgirl, who claimed she was the victim, said in a Threads post that she was wearing her headphones and did not notice him following and filming her.

She added that her father, who was with her when the incident happened, shouted for help.

A video shared by the girl, who appears to be in uniform, shows two male passers-by restraining the alleged suspect.

He held a pair of spectacles in his right hand while using his left hand to cover his face as the girl continued to film him.

She appeared to be distressed and was heard shouting at him as those around tried to calm and reassure her.

A second video posted by her shows two police officers escorting the handcuffed teen from the MTR station.

Several Threads users left encouraging words for the girl, while some others praised her father for his actions.

Under Hong Kong's Criminal Ordinance Act, the offence of unlawful recording, including taking upskirt photos or videos, carries a jail term of up to five years.

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editor@asiaone.com