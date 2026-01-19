Cold snap to hit Hong Kong on Jan 20 and remain 'persistently cold' till Jan 23

Hong Kong has issued its fourth cold weather warning of the year, with the Hong Kong Observatory (HKO) cautioning that cold weather is expected from Tuesday (Jan 20) to Friday (Jan 23).

In an advisory issued at 12pm on Monday (Jan 19), HKO said that an intense winter monsoon is expected to affect southern China from Tuesday.

"Local winds will strengthen tomorrow and temperatures will fall appreciably at night. It will be mainly cloudy and persistently cold from Wednesday to Friday," the observatory said.

Temperatures are forecast to be around 11 and 12 deg C in the urban areas, and a couple of degrees lower in the New Territories, it added.

Checks by AsiaOne on the HKO's website showed that the weather as at 2.30pm on Monday was at a low of 18 deg C and a high of 23 deg C.

It will become warmer over the weekend with temperatures climbing to 14 deg C, before hitting a minimum of 17 deg C on Sunday.

Inland areas in Hong Kong's New Territories woke up to the sight of frost on Jan 9 as temperatures dipped to single digits.

