Hong Kong issues cold weather warning as temperature falls to 12 deg C

Hong Kong has issued its second cold weather warning of 2026, with the Hong Kong Observatory (HKO) cautioning that cold weather is expected in Hong Kong on Tuesday (Jan 6) and over the next few days.

Earlier on Monday, the HKO issued its second cold weather warning for the year. The first warning was published on New Year's Day (Jan 1) and lasted till Jan 3.

In a special weather tip published to its website at 4.45am on Tuesday, the HKO said that Hong Kong is presently under the influence of the winter monsoon, adding that the monsoon is expected to affect southern China for a "relatively long period".

"It will still be persistently cold on Wednesday and Thursday morning. The minimum temperatures will be about 11 to 12 deg C in the urban areas, and a few degrees lower in the New Territories," the Hong Kong weatherman said.

Checks by AsiaOne on the HKO's website show that the weather as at 10.10am on Tuesday was at a low of 12 deg C and a high of 18 deg C.

The weather outlook till Sunday remains "persistently cold", with minimum temperatures hovering between 11 to 13 deg C until Friday, before warming slightly to a low of 15 deg C over the weekend.

In addition to the cold weather warning, the HKO also warned of strong winds with mean speed exceeding 40kmh.

The cold and dry weather, coupled with strong winds, have also led to the observatory issuing a "red fire danger" warning. This places the risk of fire at the extreme level.

